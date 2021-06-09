CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,528 Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.49% of Tucows as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the first quarter worth $203,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth $208,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tucows by 137.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $837.17 million, a P/E ratio of 167.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

