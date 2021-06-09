CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 35,290 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,290 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 63,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,347. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBA opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

