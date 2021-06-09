CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 50,304 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,304 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ballard Power Systems worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

BLDP opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

