CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 8,365 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

DocuSign stock opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.34 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,287 shares of company stock worth $6,699,158 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

