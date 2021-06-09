CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.