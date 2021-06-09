Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ciena in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

CIEN opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $112,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,338. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

