CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 83.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

