CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) to Issue $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CITIC has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

