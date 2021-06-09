Citigroup Downgrades Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Sell

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.38. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Credicorp by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 137,097 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

