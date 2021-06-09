Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $25.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NAPA. Barclays started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NAPA stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,478. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

