Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lifted by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of C traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.24. 776,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,142,941. The company has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

