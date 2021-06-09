Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,606. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 680.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

