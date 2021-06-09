Citigroup Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to “Buy”

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNCFF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

UNCFF stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

