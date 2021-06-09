City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 236,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

