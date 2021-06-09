Civic Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $195.41 million and $48.09 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00026882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.00 or 0.00930584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.05 or 0.09246374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

