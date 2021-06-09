Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $32.82

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.82, but opened at $30.14. Clarivate shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 54,325 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLVT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.92.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

