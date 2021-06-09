Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.43. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 2,221,226 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,880 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $23,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 370,291 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

