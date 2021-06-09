ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 29,078 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a P/E ratio of 249.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.91.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at $19,372,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 19,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $43,521.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at $19,122,317.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $116,201. 6.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

