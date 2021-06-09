Clearshares LLC Buys Shares of 11,281 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $305,321,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.36. 94,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $389.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.