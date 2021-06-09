Clearshares LLC Invests $4.38 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearshares LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,705,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,964.5% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 261.0% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $424.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

