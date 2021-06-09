Clever DeFi Price Down 13.4% This Week (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00004897 BTC on exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1,708.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00208090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.27 or 0.01427616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,374.00 or 1.00241101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

