Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 288,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,358,575 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $695.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $67,323. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

