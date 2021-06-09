CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCMP. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.38. The company had a trading volume of 293,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

