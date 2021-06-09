CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $175.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.61.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

