Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Trading Up 3.8%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.12 and last traded at $90.12. Approximately 506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

