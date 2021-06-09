Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Boosted by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for about 5.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Cognex worth $34,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after buying an additional 393,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after buying an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,924,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $79.56. 2,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,879. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

