CoinFi (COFI) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $993,094.85 and approximately $98,731.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00899184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.11 or 0.08806543 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

