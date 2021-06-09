CoinPoker (CHP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,878.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $6,878.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00891658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.70 or 0.08814647 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

