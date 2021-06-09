CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0003

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $96,635.99 and $1,256.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008548 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000252 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.