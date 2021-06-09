Color Platform Achieves Market Cap of $947,045.61 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $947,045.61 and approximately $3,956.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,132.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $627.05 or 0.01688670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00462947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00058558 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001345 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004638 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

