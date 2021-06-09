Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $259.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

