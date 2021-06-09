Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) is Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 3.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 2.40% of Comfort Systems USA worth $64,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,826 shares of company stock worth $7,605,854. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

FIX traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. 461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,054. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

