Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CODYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CODYY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,648. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

