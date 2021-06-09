Comparing BellRing Brands (BRBR) and Its Rivals

BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BellRing Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BellRing Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30% BellRing Brands Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

Risk and Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million $23.50 million 46.95 BellRing Brands Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.63

BellRing Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands. BellRing Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BellRing Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90 BellRing Brands Competitors 348 1182 1201 33 2.33

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.62%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 3.12%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

BellRing Brands competitors beat BellRing Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.