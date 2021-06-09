Comparing Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) & DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Curative Biotechnology and DaVita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A DaVita 1 2 1 0 2.00

DaVita has a consensus price target of $124.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.18%. Given DaVita’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DaVita is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -33.9, suggesting that its stock price is 3,490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DaVita has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DaVita shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and DaVita’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DaVita $11.55 billion 1.11 $773.64 million $7.26 16.62

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A DaVita 6.69% 50.57% 5.05%

Summary

DaVita beats Curative Biotechnology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 204,200 patients; and operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 36,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.