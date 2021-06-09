Compound 1-Day Volume Reaches $192.26 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $354.36 or 0.00960756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.86 billion and $192.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,240,308 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

