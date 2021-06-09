Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

