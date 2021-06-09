Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $294.82 million and $4.58 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,046.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.36 or 0.07251420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.94 or 0.01731816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00461558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00170181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00747140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00472919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00380232 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 841,388,660 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.