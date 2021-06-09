ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 203.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 112,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,597,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 110,113 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 469,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of -403.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

