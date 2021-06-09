ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

NYSE:COP opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of -403.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

