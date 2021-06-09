Content Neutrality Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $119,300.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00026882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.00 or 0.00930584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.05 or 0.09246374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00049491 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

