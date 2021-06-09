Contentos (COS) Market Cap Tops $47.27 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $47.27 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00940836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.26 or 0.09250398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050218 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,006,335,179 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

