Contentos Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00898711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.73 or 0.08830571 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,010,807,817 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

