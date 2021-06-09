Contrasting OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 17.65% 4.93% 0.63% Magyar Bancorp 13.56% 7.24% 0.55%

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 2.98 $63.31 million $1.20 18.69 Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 2.71 $2.19 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OceanFirst Financial and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 2 3 1 2.83 Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.03%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Magyar Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 61 additional branch offices and six deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans. In addition, it provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey; and a loan product office located in Keyport, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.