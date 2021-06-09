Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.13. 74,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 129,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

