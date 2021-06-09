Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

NYSE CNR opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

