Corra.Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,476.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $24.92 million and approximately $45,476.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.61 or 0.00044675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00066024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00221867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00210323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.90 or 0.01433069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,237.92 or 1.00139258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

