Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cortexyme by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.