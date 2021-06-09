Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUZ opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

