COVA (COVA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.26 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 98% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, COVA has traded 76% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.01 or 0.00905182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.81 or 0.08898395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049236 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

